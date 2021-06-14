Adani Group stocks tumble 5-20% on reports of NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts

Representative image

Stocks of Adani group companies took a beating in the morning trade on June 14 after reports of the National Securities Depository Ltd NSDL freezing three Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) accounts that own shares in four of the listed Adani firms emerged.

NSDL has frozen the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, which together own more than Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas. As per the depository's website, these accounts were frozen on or before May 31, an Economic Times report said.

An account freeze means the funds would not be able to sell any of the existing securities nor buy any new securities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Though the reason for the freezing of the accounts is not known, the Economic Times cited top officials at custodian banks and law firms handling foreign investors as saying that it could be because of insufficient disclosure of information regarding beneficial ownership as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per the business daily, all these three entities are registered at the same address in Port Louis, Mauritius and do not have websites. These funds together hold 6.82 percent in Adani Enterprises, 8.03 percent in Adani Transmission, 5.92 percent in Adani Total Gas and 3.58 percent in Adani Green. Adani Group has six listed companies. The other two are Adani Ports and Adani Power.

As a result, Adani Group stocks including Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Gas hit lower circuit on NSE down 5 percent each. Adani Enterprises declined fell 20 percent.

Also, Sebi is reportedly investigating whether there has been price manipulation in Adani Group stocks, which have gained between 200 and 1,000 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.