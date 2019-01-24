Accumulate Tata Steel, target Rs 505: Rupak De

Tata Steel has formed a Bullish Harami candlestick pattern on the daily time frame. On the Weekly chart, the stock has completed bullish Butterfly Harmonic pattern.

Moreover, the stock has taken support at 50 percent retracement level at Rs 448, from its previous rally of Rs 188 to Rs 720. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 460-470 for the target of Rs 505 and a stop loss below Rs 445.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.