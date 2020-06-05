App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Why the market is rallying while the economy is struggling?

After the sharp fall in March, markets across the globe has recovered between 30-40 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

World markets are on fire as though we are in the middle of an economic boom. After the sharp fall in March, markets across the globe has recovered between 30-40 percent.

Reports say the US market has seen the best 50-day rally in its history with a 37.7 percent return during this period. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what’s driving the market rally and what’s the outlook going forward?

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #MARKET OUTLOOK #videos

