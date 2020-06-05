3-Point Analysis | Why the market is rallying while the economy is struggling?

World markets are on fire as though we are in the middle of an economic boom. After the sharp fall in March, markets across the globe has recovered between 30-40 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Reports say the US market has seen the best 50-day rally in its history with a 37.7 percent return during this period. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what’s driving the market rally and what’s the outlook going forward?