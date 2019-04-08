3 Point Analysis | Impact of below-normal monsoon on markets

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar does a 3 Point Analysis on the impact of these projections on our economy and the equity markets.
Skymet Weather Services revised its February prediction of a normal monsoon and said that there is a probability of 30 percent deficit in rains from June to September this year.
The forecast also suggests chances of a formation of El Nino, a heat wave, in the coming months.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 03:44 pm