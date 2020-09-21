3 Point Analysis | Computer Age Management Services IPO hits D-Street. Should investors subscribe?

CAMS IPO is now open for subscription. Watch this edition of 3 Point Analysis to know if if the IPO looks promising enough
The IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) opened on September 21.
The price band of the issue is set at Rs 1,229 - 1,230 and the company expects to raise Rs 2,241 crore at the higher end of the price band.
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to Mutual Funds and other financial institutions.
But, does the IPO look promising? Let’s find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:14 pm