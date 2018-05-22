Market Update: 154 stocks hit new 52-week lows; RCom, JP Associates jump 4-8%

The market was trading on a negative note on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty down 19 points at 10,496 and the Sensex down 51 points at 34,569.

The Nifty Realty index was in the red but stocks like Godrej Properties, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate and Unitech were trading 2-3 percent higher. DLF was trading close to 4 percent lower, while Sobha shed 2 percent.

JP Associates rose by around 9 percent while Reliance Communications gained 4 percent.

Media stocks were also buzzing in morning trade, with Network18 up 3 percent and TV18 Broadcast up 3.5 percent. Sun TV Network and Den Networks were the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Just Dial, which jumped over 6 percent, followed by DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ashok Leyland and Reliance Industries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were JP Associates, Just Dial, Radico Khaitan, Reliance Communications and RAIN Industries.

The top losers on BSE were Mahanagar Gas, Bombay Burmah Trading Company, Dilip Buildcon, DLF and Shoppers Stop.

Berger Paints was the only stock that hit a fresh 52-week high in morning trade.

On the other hand, 154 stocks hit new 52-week lows. These include Ajanta Pharma, BEML, Bharti Airtel, Can Fin Homes, Castrol India, Ceat, GMDC, Grasim Industries, Jet Airways, NBCC, UltraTech Cement and Vakrangee, among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 847 stocks advancing, 720 declining and 466 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 982 stocks advanced, 802 declined and 85 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd