Maharashtra’s COVID-19 task force discusses plans to reopen places of worship: Report

The Maharashtra government is planning to allow reopening of religious places for the first time since they were ordered to close in March, even as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to surge.

This planning comes amid growing demands from with the ruling alliance and opposition parties.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the administration in its meeting earlier this week with the state’s COVID-19 task force, discussed how places of worship could reopen.

The plan reportedly involves temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship open 24 hours and allowing them to offer virtual and in-person darshan. Booking process for in-person darshan could be taken online in some cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The management would be responsible for maintaining social distancing norms and other guidelines issued by the state government.

The report suggests that no decision has been made yet and the plan could be submitted for approval this week.

The news report cites senior officials as saying that it would be “more practical to keep religious places open 24 hours a day so that there will be smaller crowds. Popular temples and other places of worship that draw large numbers of people will have to set up waiting halls that can fit up to 500 people.”

While some states have permitted religious places to reopen with certain safety measures, Maharashtra has refrained from doing so as the state's caseload remains high.

On September 10, responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a non-governmental organization demanding reopening of temples, the state government had told the Bombay High Court that it was not practical at this point.