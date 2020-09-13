Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Pune district records over 4,700 COVID-19 cases in a day

Coronavirus LIVE updates | At this very moment a vast world exists that’s free of the novel coronavirus, where people can mingle without masks and watch the pandemic unfold from thousands of miles away.

That world is Antarctica, the only continent without COVID-19. Now, as nearly 1,000 scientists and others who wintered over on the ice are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months, a global effort wants to make sure incoming colleagues don’t bring the virus with them.

Read: Only place in the world without COVID-19