Sep 13, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Pune district records over 4,700 COVID-19 cases in a day
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 46.5 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 174th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 46,59,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 77,472 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.8 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.86 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.16 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | At this very moment a vast world exists that’s free of the novel coronavirus, where people can mingle without masks and watch the pandemic unfold from thousands of miles away.
That world is Antarctica, the only continent without COVID-19. Now, as nearly 1,000 scientists and others who wintered over on the ice are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months, a global effort wants to make sure incoming colleagues don’t bring the virus with them.
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE updates | Information and PR Department: 35 more COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the state’s tally to 1,414, including 823 recoveries and 591 active cases. No person has died due to the disease in Mizoram so far.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Bharat Biotech says Covaxin generated robust immune response in monkeys
Bharat Biotech has announced that its potential COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin was found to generate robust immune responses in rhesus macaques or monkeys, preventing infection and disease even upon high amounts of exposure to live SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The Hyderabad-based firm said data from the study on primates substantiate the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi reports record single-day jump of 4,321 COVID-19 cases
Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the national capital’s tally to over 2.14 lakh, authorities said. This is the fourth successive day when over 4,000 new cases have been recorded in Delhi.
Twenty-eight fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,715, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Principal Secretary to PM Modi reviews COVID-19 response, calls for evidence-based preparedness
PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, yesterday called for building on the knowledge and analysis of the pandemic developed over the last few months to work out a detailed action plan for the coming days.
Reviewing the country’s COVID-19 response, the principal secretary directed all concerned to develop an evidence-based preparedness on all aspects of the disease with the active participation of districts and states for effectiveness, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Zilha Parishad: Pune has reported 4,717 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the district’s tally to 2.2 lakh. This includes 1.7 lakh recoveries and 5,059 deaths.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 46,59,984. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 36,24,196 patients have recovered, 77,472 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,58,316. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.86 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.16 lakh.
With over 64.61 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina, Chile and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 174th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.