Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT seen up 258.3% YoY to Rs 162.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Mahanagar Gas to report net profit at Rs 162.1 crore up 258.3% year-on-year (down 23.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 126.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 592.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 206 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 244.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

