MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT seen up 258.3% YoY to Rs 162.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 126.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 592.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Broker Research
July 12, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Mahanagar Gas to report net profit at Rs 162.1 crore up 258.3% year-on-year (down 23.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 126.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 592.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 206 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 244.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Mahanagar Gas #Oil & Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
first published: Jul 12, 2021 10:38 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.