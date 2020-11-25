PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic immunosuppressant drug in US

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched generic immunosuppressant Tacrolimus capsules in the American market after its alliance partner Concord Biotech received an approval for the product from the US health regulator.

The company has launched Tacrolimus capsules USP in the strengths of 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg, after Concord Biotech Ltd received an approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The capsules are generic versions of Astellas Pharma US Inc''s Prograf capsules in the same strengths, it added.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2020 data, Tacrolimus capsules USP of 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg had an annual sales of around USD 303 million in the US, Lupin said.

"The capsules are indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection, in adult patients receiving allogeneic kidney transplant, liver transplant, and heart transplant, and in pediatric patients receiving allogeneic liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 902.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.77 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 01:45 pm

