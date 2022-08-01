LIVE: Jobs In India | What are hiring trends telling us about the future of jobs post covid?

English
    Jobs In India | Workplaces across the world have undergone a paradigm shift in the post-pandemic world. ‘The great resignation’ is playing out especially in urban job markets, with several people either quitting or wanting to quit their jobs. Meanwhile, companies’ intent to hire is increasing, with India reporting the best employment outlook in the last 7 quarters. What’s behind these hiring trends in India and what do they tell us about the future of India’s job market in the post-pandemic, hybrid work era? Importantly, what can employers do to future-proof India’s workspaces and how can employees upskill to ensure they get their dream jobs? For all the answers to your questions, keep watching!

