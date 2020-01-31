App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lexus commences local production; rolls out first Made in India ES 300h sedan at Rs 51.9 lakh

The company also launched two more products -- all new LC 500h coupe priced at Rs 1.96 crore and three variants of NX 300h F Sport tagged at Rs 54.9 lakh, Rs 59.9 lakh and Rs 60.6 lakh, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese car maker Toyota's luxury vehicle arm Lexus on Friday said it has commenced local assembly of cars in India. The company said it has commenced assembly of BS VI compliant ES 300h luxury sedan at its Bengaluru-based plant with deliveries expected to begin in February.

The ES 300h Exquisite is priced at Rs 51.9 lakh, while ES 300h Luxury trim is tagged at Rs 56.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company also launched two more products -- all new LC 500h coupe priced at Rs 1.96 crore and three variants of NX 300h F Sport tagged at Rs 54.9 lakh, Rs 59.9 lakh and Rs 60.6 lakh, respectively.

Close

Commenting on commencing local manufacturing in India, Lexus India Chairman Masakazu Yoshimura said the initiative is significant for the company and for its presence in the country.

related news

"Today's announcement represents our strong commitment to not just delivering an exceptional product and experience for our guests here, but sustainably enhancing our business for greater contribution to the economy and industry in India," he added.

The company continues to import most of its products into the Indian market as completely built up (CBU) units.

Lexus India President PB Venugopal said the launch of three products showcases company's dedication to bringing an amazing range of cars to customers in India.

When asked if the company would look at assembling more models in India, he said the company keeps on evaluating on such issues.

Lexus India also announced the launch of four new guest experience centres in Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad.

The company already has such centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ES 300h #Lexus #sedan

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.