Live News: 3rd Test of India vs Australia moved to Indore from Dharamsala due to harsh winter conditions

3rd Test of India vs Australia moved to Indore from Dharamsala due to harsh winter conditions
Live News Updates: "The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
- Presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating.
- New highs are a reflection of a new India.
- Aero India was once just a show, but today this is a strength of the nation, and showcases India's defense capabilities.
- Appeal to youth of Karnataka to bring their innovation and technology to the defence sector.
- Today for global defence companies, India is not only a market, but a potential defence partner.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.
- Aero India is showcase of aerospace that has 2 important characteristics - height & speed.
- These 2 qualities define the working & personality of the PM. Height of integrity and commitment for India, speed of decision making & delivering results.
- In the global sky, India has emerged as a star which is not only shining but also illuminating others with its glow
Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th edition of #AeroIndia2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/sloe3vrAhZ— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023
- "Our expectation is to deepen & broaden UK-India partnership. We're doing already in trade, we're negotiating FTA, we're doing on students numbers - India tops for students numbers in UK. Now we want to do it in defence area."
- "We've everything from the biggest, like Rolls-Royce. They're here because they're the world's outstanding producer of aircraft engines&want to work more closely with Indian Govt&companies. We've probably one of the biggest delegations ever to Aero India."
- Indian Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will be leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.
- The theme for this year is "Radio and Peace".
- Pakistan and the United States will hold defence talks in Washington today to explore various options for ramping up bilateral military and security ties, the foreign office has announced.
- The talks that would last from Monday to Thursday will be the second round of the Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue after the first round was held in Pakistan in January 2021, it said in a statement on February 12.
- Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today to amend Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Chhattisgarh, as per ANI.
- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.