Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lamborghini launches 2019 Huracan Evo priced at Rs 3.7 crore in India

Sporting a fresh new look, the Evo gets a more powerful engine and better aerodynamics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Lamborghini India has unveiled its latest exotic offering for India priced at Rs 3.7 crore. The all new Huracan Evo, sports a fresh look and gets a more powerful engine along with better aerodynamics.

The 2019 iteration of the hypercar is fitted with new bumpers both at the front and rear, a rear diffuser and a new set of twin exhaust pipes. Aerodynamics too have been updated with a more slippery underside and an updated integrated ducktail spoiler to better balance downforce and drag.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo 2

The Evo draws power from the Performante's 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10. This new engine churns out 640 PS of power, a whole 30 PS more than the outgoing model, and 600 Nm of peak torque. All that power is transferred via a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Running on an all-wheel-drive system, the Evo can reach from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and hits an unchanged top speed of 32.5 km/h.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Interior

But the major changes come inside the cabin. A new 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen forms the centre console and is equipped with Apple CarPlay and an advanced voice command system. The Huracan Evo also gets a dual-camera telemetry system and a high-capacity hard disk as an option.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 07:11 pm

