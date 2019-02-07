Lamborghini launches 2019 Huracan Evo priced at Rs 3.7 crore in India

Lamborghini India has unveiled its latest exotic offering for India priced at Rs 3.7 crore. The all new Huracan Evo, sports a fresh look and gets a more powerful engine along with better aerodynamics.

The 2019 iteration of the hypercar is fitted with new bumpers both at the front and rear, a rear diffuser and a new set of twin exhaust pipes. Aerodynamics too have been updated with a more slippery underside and an updated integrated ducktail spoiler to better balance downforce and drag.

The Evo draws power from the Performante's 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10. This new engine churns out 640 PS of power, a whole 30 PS more than the outgoing model, and 600 Nm of peak torque. All that power is transferred via a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Running on an all-wheel-drive system, the Evo can reach from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and hits an unchanged top speed of 32.5 km/h.

But the major changes come inside the cabin. A new 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen forms the centre console and is equipped with Apple CarPlay and an advanced voice command system. The Huracan Evo also gets a dual-camera telemetry system and a high-capacity hard disk as an option.