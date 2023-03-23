English
    Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 2,477 crore

    Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore, a statement said.

    PTI
    March 23, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    The new orders include Rs 1,181 crore orders in the T&D (transmission distribution) business in India and overseas markets.

    The orders also include EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) projects in the water business of Rs 1,296 crore.

    Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement, "The orders in the T&D business have significantly enhanced our order book especially in the domestic market. Our water business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in the rural piped water supply projects."

    With the above order wins, "our YTD (year to date) order intake has reached at a record level of Rs 25,149 crore", he said.

    PTI
    first published: Mar 23, 2023 11:49 am