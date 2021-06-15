MARKET NEWS

Jubilant Pharmova unit joins hands with Ocugen to manufacture Covaxin for US, Canadian markets

Securing US-based manufacturing capability is a critical step the company prepares to submit its regulatory submissions to the FDA and Health Canada, Gabriel added.

PTI
June 15, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm Jubilant Pharmova on Tuesday said its subsidiary has inked a pact with US-based Ocugen Inc to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for the US and Canadian markets.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Ocugen for production of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

In February this year, Bharat Biotech and Ocugen had entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialise, Covaxin for the US market.

Last month, the companies agreed to expand their agreement to commercialise the jab in Canada as well. "We are pleased to partner with Ocugen and support the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

With two facilities in North America working to manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, we remain committed to supporting efforts to eradicate this global pandemic, Jubilant Pharma CEO Pramod Yadav said in a statement.

Jubilant HollisterStier is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Jubilant Pharma Ltd which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noida-based Jubilant Pharmova.

Jubilant HollisterStier has manufacturing units in Spokane (US) and Montreal (Canada).

We are fully committed to bringing COVAXIN to the US and Canadian markets because it has the potential to save lives by adding a weapon to the arsenal in the fight against emerging variants," Ocugen Senior Vice President (Manufacturing and Supply Chain) JP Gabriel noted.

Securing US-based manufacturing capability is a critical step the company prepares to submit its regulatory submissions to the FDA and Health Canada, he added.

"Based on Bharat Biotech's strong track record of developing and commercialising vaccines globally and Jubilant's proven track record in manufacturing, we are well-prepared to transition US manufacturing of COVAXIN to our new partner," Gabriel said.

Ocugen Inc is focused on discovering, developing, and commercialising gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19.
first published: Jun 15, 2021 10:20 pm

