172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|jsw-steel-q2-exports-of-iron-ore-in-the-first-six-months-says-seshagiri-rao-6014171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

JSW Steel Q2: Exports of iron ore in the first six months, says Seshagiri Rao

Domestic steel prices are at a 5-6 percent discount to landed imports, he further said, adding that iron ore exports have doubled. He is confident of achieving sales guidance of 15 mt

CNBC-TV18

It was a good show from JSW Steel as revenue beat is driven by higher volumes, sequentially higher prices and a better sales mix.

“The Q2 standalone EBITDA per tonne at Rs 10,140. It’s strong on higher volume, better sales mix and higher realisations,” said Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD & Group CFO of the company in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Close
Domestic steel prices are at a 5-6 percent discount to landed imports, he further said, adding that iron ore exports have doubled. He is confident of achieving sales guidance of 15 mt.

related news

“Exports of iron ore in the first six months of this year are more than doubled. So that is a bit of a concern. The domestic industry is suffering from lack of iron ore as a lot of exports are happening from India.” he further added.

On Bhushan Power, Rao said the Supreme Court’s final hearing on Bhushan Power is on November 3 and we look to close Bhushan Power post-hearing.

“Once the judgment comes, we are ready to implement the plan,” he added.

For more, watch the video.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Business #company #interview #JSW Steel Q2 results #Seshagiri Rao

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.