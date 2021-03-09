JioBusiness launches enterprise grade fibre connectivity and digital solutions for small and medium businesses

Representational image

JioBusiness, a subsidiary of telecom giant Reliance Jio, has introduced an integrated offering for micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs), aimed at providing enterprise grade fibre connectvity and digital solutions, the company said on March 9.

The plan for MSMBs is "founded on three key pillars" - enterprise grade fibre connectivity that offers voice and data services, digital solutions that help enterprises manage and grow their business, and devices that enable leading digital solutions for MSMBs, the official release said.

The prices to be levied by JioBusiness, starting from Rs 901 onwards, would be "one-tenth of the existing price in the market", the company claimed, adding that Jio would also offer collaboration with partners to provide digital solution at no additional cost.

The roll-out of the JioBusiness' connectivity and digital solutions plan "would transform 50 million MSMBs" across the country, it added.

In the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, MSMBs are "unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently", Jio Director Akash Ambani said. "Now, JioBusiness will bridge this gap," he added.

Currently, a micro and small business spends between 15,000 to 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity, and automation tools, Ambani claimed.

"Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than one-tenth of the cost, starting below Rs 1,000 per month," he said.

With this step, Ambani said, he was certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will march towards creating a "new Atmanirbhar Digital India.”

Tariff Table Released

JioBusiness also claimed that subscribers would be provided with "specialised digital advisors" to guide businesses with selection of right plans or solutions, on-boarding and adoption of digital solutions.

The SMBs would also be provided with a "digital self-care portal" to enable plan change, viewing performance dashboards, making payments, raising support tickets and claiming other benefits, it said.