Jio Platforms receives subscription amounts from four investors

Reliance Industries (RIL) on July 11 said its telecom unit Jio Platforms has received subscription amounts worth Rs 30,062.43 crore from four investors.

Jio Platforms has closed transactions with four investors - Interstellar Platform Holdings (L Catterton), Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, SLP Redwood Holdings and SLP Redwood Co-Invest (Silver Lake), and General Atlantic.

Also read: Jio Platforms | From Facebook to Intel, here's a fact-box of the 12 deals so far

Here are the details of the transactions with each of the four investors:

>> L Catterton - Rs 1,894.50 crore for a 0.39 percent stake

>> The Public Investment Fund - Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32 percent stake

>> Silver Lake - Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08 percent stake

>> General Atlantic - Rs 6,598.38 crore for a 1.34 percent stake

RIL on July 7 said it received a subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook for a 9.9 percent stake.

Since April 22, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,17,588.45 crore through deals with major global investors, RIL said on July 3.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.