    Jio-bp to set up charging network for Mahindra & Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs launches

    Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    Jio-bp Mobility Station

    In line with strengthening their EV partnership, Jio-bp, fuels, and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp , on October 11, stated that it will set up a charging network for Mahindra & Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs launches.

    Last year, the companies signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

    Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at the M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain, the companies said in a statement.

    To recall,  M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai earlier this month. The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.

    The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure. To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-bp to provide EV users with a wide, accessible, and convenient fast-charging network.

    As mentioned in the statement, Reliance Industries (RIL) and bp joint venture is aggressively expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

    "Jio-bp and M&M will together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country’s net-zero emission goals," the statement further stated.

    In August, electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric and Jio-BP announced a partnership to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers.

    As per the collaboration, the customers of Hero Electric will get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
