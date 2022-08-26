English
    Hero Electric partners Jio-bp for charging, battery swapping infra

    With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    A Hero electric scooter in New Delhi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

    Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric and Jio-BP announced a partnership on August 25 to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers.

    As per the collaboration, the customers of Hero Electric will get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

    The companies will bring the best of their global learning in electrification and apply them to the Indian market, it added.

    It is operating the EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

    With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.

    Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV networks, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

    Hero Electric has a manufacturing unit in Ludhiana from where it rolls out a range of electric scooters, catering to a wide spectrum of customers.

    Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Tags: #Hero Electric #Jio-bp
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 09:55 am
