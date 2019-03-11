Jet Airways not operating any Boeing 737 MAX plane

In a statement, Jet Airways said it has five Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet 'but is currently not flying any of these aircraft'.
Cash-strapped Jet Airways said Monday it is not operating any of the five Boeing 737 MAX in its fleet. The statement of the airline, which has grounded a significant number of planes, comes amid aviation regulator being asked to undertake a safety assessment of 737 MAX aircraft following the crash of such a plane in Ethiopia on Sunday.
Jet Airways and SpiceJet are the only two domestic carriers that have 737 MAX planes in their fleet.
In a statement, Jet Airways said it has five Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet "but is currently not flying any of these aircraft".