Zomato IPO share allotment likely today: Two options available to check your application status

After getting a strong response to its IPO (initial public offering) from investors last week, the food delivery company Zomato is likely to finalise the IPO share allocation today, July 22.

Zomato has seen the highest subscription among the IPOs that raised more than Rs 5,000 crore each in last 13 years. The Rs 9,375-crore offer has received stellar response from investors, subscribing 38.25 times during July 14-16. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 51.79 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 32.96 times subscription, and retail part 7.45 times.

Anchor book, which is a part of QIB category, also garnered a strong response as the company raised Rs 4,197 crore from anchor investors, at a price of Rs 76 on July 13.

Now, all eyes are on the share allocation, which is expected to be finalised today, as per the schedule available in the RHP. Here are two options, through which investors can check their application status:

One option is on the BSE's website. Select Equity in the Issue Type field. Select the Issue Name from the dropdown menu (Zomato Limited in this case). In the next field, enter Application Number then the PAN Number and finally click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, investors can also check the application status on the IPO register's website (which is Link InTime in this case) by following a few easy steps. In the Select Company field, click on Zomato from the dropdown menu. Investors then have to choose either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID or Account number/IFSC option. Accordingly enter either the details and then click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

After the finalisation of basis of allotment, the company will start the process of refunds on July 23 and equity shares will be credited to eligible investors' demat accounts around July 26. The shares of Zomato will start trading on both BSE and NSE from July 27.