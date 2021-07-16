MARKET NEWS

July 16, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST

Zomato IPO Live Updates: IPO subscribed 38.25 times on day 3, QIB portion booked 52 times

The offer received bids for 2,751.25 equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

  • July 16, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

    Zomato IPO closing updates: The initial public offering of Zomato was subscribed 38.25 times on July 16, the third and final day of bidding. 

    The offer received bids for 2,751.25 equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion was subscribed 7.45 times, while non-institutional investors put in bids for 32.96 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees was subscribed 62 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.79 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 38.25 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,751.25 equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.45 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 32.96 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 62 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.79 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 38.25 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,751.13 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.44 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 32.96 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 62 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.79 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 38.25 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,750.78 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.41 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 32.96 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 62 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.79 times

  • July 16, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 38.24 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,750 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.37 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 32.96 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 62 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.79 times

  • July 16, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 38 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,743 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.34 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 32.68 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 54 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.76 times

  • July 16, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 38 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,734 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.31 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 32.30 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 53 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.74 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 37.79 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,718 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.30 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 32.14  times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 53 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.40 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 36.96 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,658 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.28 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 29.67 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 53 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.10 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 36.57 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,630 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.24 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 28.96 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 53 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 50.74 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 34.23 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,537 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.22 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 27.18 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 53 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 49.26 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 33.37 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 2,399 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 7.18 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 26.45 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 54 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 46.10 times.

