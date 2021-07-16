Zomato IPO Live Updates: IPO subscribed 38.25 times on day 3, QIB portion booked 52 times

July 16, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

Zomato IPO closing updates: The initial public offering of Zomato was subscribed 38.25 times on July 16, the third and final day of bidding.

The offer received bids for 2,751.25 equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 7.45 times, while non-institutional investors put in bids for 32.96 times against their reserved portion.

The portion set aside for employees was subscribed 62 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.79 times.