Zomato IPO share allotment finalised, set to list on bourses tomorrow

Food delivery giant Zomato has finalised the IPO share allotment on July 22. The company is set to list its shares on the bourses on July 23 ahead of its scheduled date of July 27, sources close to the company told Moneycontrol. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 76 per share.

Investors can check their application status through BSE Website as well as IPO registrar.

In the case of BSE website, investors have to select Equity in the Issue Type field. Select the Issue Name from the dropdown menu (Zomato Limited in this case). In the next field, enter Application Number then the PAN Number and finally click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, on the IPO register's website (which is Link InTime in this case), investors have to follow few easy steps to know the application status. Select Company field, click on Zomato Limited from the dropdown menu. Investors then have to choose either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID or Account number/IFSC option. Accordingly enter either the details and then click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

Zomato is likely to have decided to prepone its schedule for listing of equity shares. Now the shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on July 23. This indicated that the company is likely to have refunded the money to ineligible investors and likely to credit equity shares on July 22 itself.

As per the previous schedule, the money will be refunded on July 23 and equity shares will be credited to eligible investors' demat accounts around July 26, followed by the commencement of trading in shares with effect from July 27.

