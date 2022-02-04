Vedant Fashions mops up Rs 944.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Vedant Fashions IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Vedant Fashions on February 3 has mobilised Rs 944.75 crore from 75 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering launch.

The company said it has finalised allocation of 1,09,09,450 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 866 per share, the upper price band.

Marquee investors participated in the offer includes Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Fidelity Securities, Nomura, Wellington Trust Company, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Amundi Funds, Carmignac Portfolio, Eastspring Investments, Pinebridge Global Funds, Volrado Venture, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, DSP MF, UTI MF, Sundaram MF, IDFC MF, Motilal Oswal MF, ITPL Invesco, Canara Robeco MF, Edelweiss MF, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Bharti Axa Life Insurance also invested in the company through anchor book.

The company is planning to raise Rs 3,149.19 crore through its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale by promoter and investors.

The price band for the offer is 824-866 per share. The offer will open on February 4 and will continue till February 8, 2022.

Vedant Fashions offers Indian wedding and celebrations wear for men, women and kids. It has multi-brand product portfolio catering to all possible occasions which includes Manyavar, Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz.