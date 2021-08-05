MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Windlas Biotech: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Windlas Biotech. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 05, 2021.

August 05, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Windlas Biotech


Windlas Biotech is amongst top five players in contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO/CMO) segment with long list of large clientele from India formulations market. A two-decade old company with experience in manufacturing (solid/ liquid) multiple dosage offers a comprehensive range of CDMO services in India. Over time Windlas evolved as key CDMO players on the back of its 1) presence in Chronic products, 2) knowledge in R&D of process engineering, 3) wide customer base, 4) focus on Trade Generics & OTC Brands in India, 5) entry into injectable segment and 6) strong financial performance with experienced management. It owns four plants at Dehradun with an aggregate installed capacity of 7bn tabs/caps, 55m pouch/sachet and 61m liquid bottles as on Mar’21.



Valuation and Outlook


We recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the IPO of Windlas Biotech Ltd. for listing gains.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 5, 2021 02:56 pm

