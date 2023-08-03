Should investors subscribe to SBFC Finance IPO?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights IPO proceeds will enhance capital position Strong AUM and disbursement growth in past 2 years Fully secured advances mainly to MSME businesses Geographically well diversified Improving asset quality, reducing credit cost Valuation at a discount to peers The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance (SFL) of Rs 1025 crore opens for subscription on Thursday (August 3). The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 425 crore. The proceeds will augment the capital base...