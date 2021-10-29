MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Nykaa IPO oversubscribed by 1.64 times on Day 2, QIB portion booked 1.39 times

The Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion operator aims to garner Rs 5,351.92 crore. It has mobilised Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Falguni Nayar-promoted and private equity firm TPG-backed FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ maiden public offer was oversubscribed by 1.64 times  till the early hours of October 29, the second day of bidding. The offer closes on Monday.

Investors have put in bids for 4.35 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.64 crore equity shares, the subscription data showed.

Retail investors subscribed for 3.98 times the portion reserved for them and employees have put in bids for 78 percent of portion set aside for them.

Qualified institutional investors have bought shares 1.39 times their reserved portion, and a part earmarked for non-institutional investors was subscribed 64 percent.

The Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion operator intends to garner Rs 5,351.92 crore through the public issue, of which it mobilised Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors on October 27. The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 4,721.92 crore worth of shares by the promoter and investors.

Close

Related stories

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are going to be utilised for expansion and debt reduction, besides general corporate purposes. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per equity share.

"With a diverse assortment of beauty, personal care and fashion products, Nykaa’s supremacy lies in its ability to retain and attract customers. Nykaa has witnessed sustained growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) over the years and has the highest AOV (average order value),” said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

Its robust technology and content engine, focus on capital efficiency and positive unit economics, coupled with immense headroom for penetration, provide the company a long runway for growth. "The dearth of PAT-positive new-age companies in India and its first-mover advantage augur well for Nykaa to command a higher premium,” Yesha said.

“We believe the company is capable of improving its financial metrics and cementing its position going forward and hence recommend investors to Subscribe to the issue.”

Nykaa is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led lifestyle retail experience to consumers. The Nykaa vertical operates in beauty and personal care segment and the Nykaa Fashion vertical sells apparels and accessories.

Also read - Decoding IPO-bound Paytm's business model: How does it earn money?

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #FSN E–Commerce Ventures #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Oct 29, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.