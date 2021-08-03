Nykaa IPO: 5 charts to explain the beauty startup's listing journey

Special Jury recommendation award | Nykaa

Nykaa plans to raise around Rs 4000 crore via the IPO, most of which will be paid to existing investors selling their stakes

Nykaa has been one of the only profitable unicorns going public

Nykaa's omni-channel strategy has been adopted by a number of newer consumer brands, which were earlier online-only

Nykaa is one of India's only new-age firms where even after a billion dollar valuation, its promoter group owns more than half the company