English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Mankind Pharma IPO: A pricey bet on branded domestic pharma market

    As the company is foraying into newer areas of therapies, particularly chronic, there could be execution hiccups.

    Anubhav Sahu
    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    April 25, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Mankind Pharma IPO: A pricey bet on branded domestic pharma market

    After entering the consumer healthcare industry in 2007, Mankind has leveraged on existing brands and has since gained significant market share in the respective categories of its operations

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: OFS of Rs 4,326 crore provides partial exit to PE players Diversified portfolio, with an increasing focus on chronic and consumer health Primarily banks on distribution and manufacturing strength; recent inorganic forays worth watching Valuation pricey at trailing EV/EBITDA of 21x In the last decade and a half, Mankind Pharma (Mankind) has emerged as a household name, chiefly due to its success in consumer health brands Manforce and Prega News. However, it may be a surprise to a few that consumer health is roughly...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A capital idea whose time is coming

      Apr 24, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT sector in middle of perfect storm, SEBI clarifies issue on insider trading, ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers