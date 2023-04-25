Mankind Pharma IPO: A pricey bet on branded domestic pharma market

After entering the consumer healthcare industry in 2007, Mankind has leveraged on existing brands and has since gained significant market share in the respective categories of its operations

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: OFS of Rs 4,326 crore provides partial exit to PE players Diversified portfolio, with an increasing focus on chronic and consumer health Primarily banks on distribution and manufacturing strength; recent inorganic forays worth watching Valuation pricey at trailing EV/EBITDA of 21x In the last decade and a half, Mankind Pharma (Mankind) has emerged as a household name, chiefly due to its success in consumer health brands Manforce and Prega News. However, it may be a surprise to a few that consumer health is roughly...