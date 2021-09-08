MARKET NEWS

LIC IPO | Government appoints Kotak Mahindra, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, others as intermediaries

According to the latest circular, LIC appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Goldman Sachs India Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, and SBI Capital Markets as book running lead managers.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

The central government on September 8, appointed intermediarie-Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Goldman Sachs India Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities, and others for listing and partial disinvestment its equity shareholding in Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) via initial public offering.

LIC has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Goldman Sachs India Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, and SBI Capital Markets as book running lead managers, says a circular on DIPAM website.

ALSO READ: LIC IPO: Government invites bids again for legal advisors

Hyderabad-based KFintech has been appointed as registrar and share transfer agent. Meanwhile, Mumbai-based Concept Communications has been chosen as advertising agency.

Earlier on September 2, the government for the second time sought bids for legal advisors for the listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which is expected to be the largest public offering in the Indian history.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the last date for the bids is September 16. DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently said he expects the LIC listing to take place in the current fiscal year (2021-22).

During the Budget speech for FY22, the government announced an ambitious divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Most of this amount is expected to be mopped up through the LIC IPO and privatisation of a number of companies including Air and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
