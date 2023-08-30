English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    IPO Watch: Rishabh Instruments — Should investors ride on the global manufacturing theme?

    The flotation of the engineering company is expensively valued and domestic performance will be key to re-rating

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    August 30, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
    IPO Watch: Rishabh Instruments — Should investors ride on the global manufacturing theme?

    Rishabh Instruments caters to diverse global industries, including power, solar, automobile, process automation, and many others.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Created a strong global business over the last several years with scale     and reach Largely catering to global manufacturing in diverse industries having several products Investing in India and growth in the domestic market would be key to its re-rating IPO priced 34 times its fiscal 2023 earnings based on post-issue capital Rishabh Instruments, which has come out with an IPO of Rs 490 crore, is an engineering company operating since 1982. The company has carved out a good strategic position, catering largely...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047 

      Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers