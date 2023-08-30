IPO Watch: Rishabh Instruments — Should investors ride on the global manufacturing theme?

Rishabh Instruments caters to diverse global industries, including power, solar, automobile, process automation, and many others.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Created a strong global business over the last several years with scale and reach Largely catering to global manufacturing in diverse industries having several products Investing in India and growth in the domestic market would be key to its re-rating IPO priced 34 times its fiscal 2023 earnings based on post-issue capital Rishabh Instruments, which has come out with an IPO of Rs 490 crore, is an engineering company operating since 1982. The company has carved out a good strategic position, catering largely...