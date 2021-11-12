Go Fashion IPO price band fixed at Rs 655-690/share, to raise Rs 1,013.6 crore

Go Fashion, a women's bottom-wear brand, has fixed a price band at Rs 655-690 per share for its initial public offering on November 12. The offer will open on November 17 and will continue till November 22, as there was a holiday November 19.

The company aims to garner Rs 1,013.6 crore through its public issue that consists of a fresh issue of Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 888.6 crore by selling shareholders including promoters - PKS Family Trust, & VKS Family Trust.

Also investors Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, India Advantage Fund S4 I, and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I are part of selling shareholders.

The bid lot size has been fixed at 21 equity shares and in multiples of 21 shares thereafter. Retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,490 per lot and the maximum investment by them would be Rs 1,88,370 for 13 lots. They are allowed to invest up to Rs 2 lakh in the IPO.

The 75 percent of the offer size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent is available for allocation to retail investors.

The net proceeds from fresh issue would be utilised for funding roll out of 120 new EBOs (exclusive brand outlet); and funding working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

Go Fashion is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand, 'Go Colors', with a market share of approximately 8 percent in the branded women's bottom-wear market in FY20.

The women's apparel market is estimated to be approximately 36 percent of the total apparel market while the women's bottom-wear market contributed 8.3 percent of women’s apparel market in FY20, as per Technopak.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, and ICICI Securities are book running lead managers to the issue.