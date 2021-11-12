Latent View Analytics IPO day 3: Issue subscribed 132 times, QIB portion booked 21 times

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The public issue of Latent View Analytics has seen overwhelming response from investors as it received bids for 232 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.75 crore equity shares, resulting into a 132 times subscription on November 12, the final day of bidding.

Investors showed strong interest in the offer as retail investors bought shares 96 times their reserved portion and employees put in bids 2.98 times the portion set aside for them.

The part reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 21 times, and that of non-institutional investors saw 388 times subscription.

The analytics services provider aims to mop up Rs 600 crore through its public issue that was subscribed 23.22 times on the second day of bidding. The offer composed of a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 126 crore by selling shareholders.

The company mobilised Rs 267.01 crore from anchor investors on November 9, at upper end of price band of Rs 190-197 per share. The funds from fresh issue will be utilised for inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of material subsidiary, and investment in the subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth.

Also read - Go Colors IPO to open for bidding during November 17-22

The global data & analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent from $174 billion in FY20 to $332.6 billion by FY24. "Across industries, data and analytics are being leveraged by enterprises to guide business strategy and optimize spending decisions. Latent View is among the leading pure-play data analytics services companies in India," says Asit C Mehta.

At the upper price band of Rs 197, the stock trades at 43.68x its FY22E EPS of Rs 4.51/-(based on annualize latest earning and fully diluted equity post issue), says the brokerage, which recommended to subscribe the issue from a long-term prospective.

Also read - TPG, Sequoia, KKR-backed Five Star Business Finance files draft papers to raise Rs 2,752 crore via IPO

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.