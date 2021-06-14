Four IPOs hit D-Street this week: Which one should be your pick?

It's a bonanza week for investors as four mainboard companies hit the Street with initial public offerings (IPOs), cumulatively raising more than Rs 9,000 crore.

After two months of quiet, the primary market will get busy again with at least four public issues — Sona Comstar, Shyam Metalics, Dodla Dairy, and KIMS Hospitals — opening for subscription this week.

In 2021 so far, about 19 IPOs (including Brookfield REIT and PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust) have raised more than Rs 29,000 crore. Experts see the fundraising to only pick pace in the second half of 2021.

A look at the IPOs that hit the Street this week

The big question in investors' minds is which one to pick? Well, your risk profile has all the answers when it comes to picking stocks from the IPO market, suggest experts.

Moneycontrol spoke to various experts and they have suggested Sona Comstar and Shyam Metalics could be the first choice as both stocks hold long-term potential followed by Dodla Dairy and KIMS Hospitals in that order.

“The market is going through a booming phase and hence we have seen so many IPOs this year. The demand for metals has been on the rise and hence Shyam Metalics is the IPO which is most talked about this week,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research said.

“We can also consider Sona Comstar as it is one of the leading players in the automotive technology companies and has a great portfolio of clients like Ashok Leyland, Jaguar Land Rover, Mahindra, and Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki,” he said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Time is ripe for companies looking to raise money from the primary market as secondary market is hitting new highs every day and investor sentiment is positive.

“Out of the 4 IPOs that are hitting the street next week, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy is definitely avoid,” Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities said.

“Out of the remaining 2, Sona BLW is richly priced and should be considered only for long term whereas Shyam Metalics is reasonably priced and can be considered for listing gains,” he added.