These 3 IPOs to hit D-Street next week; check details here

The primary market is going to see some action as three new initial public offerings are going to open for subscription next week. Check the details below:

Steel manufacturing company Shyam Metalics and Energy will launch its Rs 909-crore initial public offer (IPO) on June 14. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 303-306 per share. The public issue will open for a day on June 11 for anchor investors. The three-day offer will close on June 16.

Blackstone-backed firm Sona Comstar will launch its IPO on June 14. The issue will close on June 16. The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, has fixed a price band at Rs 285-291 per share for its IPO.