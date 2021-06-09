MARKET NEWS

These 3 IPOs to hit D-Street next week; check details here

Shyam Metalics, Navoday Enterprises and Sona Comstar are going to launch their IPOs next week

Rakesh Patil
June 09, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
The primary market is going to see some action as three new initial public offerings are going to open for subscription next week. Check the details below:
Steel manufacturing company Shyam Metalics and Energy will launch its Rs 909-crore initial public offer (IPO) on June 14. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 303-306 per share. The public issue will open for a day on June 11 for anchor investors. The three-day offer will close on June 16.
Blackstone-backed firm Sona Comstar will launch an initial public offer (IPO) on June 14. The issue will close on June 16. The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, has fixed a price band at Rs 285-291 per share for its IPO. The Rs 5,550-crore offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd. The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying of debts, and general corporate purposes.
Navoday Enterprises: Navoday Navoday Enterprises is going to open its initial public offering for subscription on 14 June with a price band fixed at Rs 20 per share. The issue will close on June 17.
TAGS: #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 9, 2021 02:09 pm

