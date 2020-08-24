172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|editors-take-kalyan-jewellers-files-drhp-with-sebi-for-rs-1750-crore-ipo-5749891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP with Sebi for Rs 1,750-crore IPO

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan shares his insight on the proposed IPO done by one of the biggest gold retailers in the country.

Moneycontrol News

Kalyan Jewellers, a leading jewellery retailer, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi on August 24 for a proposed initial public offering (IPO), which plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore.

The company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore in fresh issuance of shares to fund business growth, while its promoter and private equity firm Warburg Pincus plan to sell shares worth Rs 250 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively.

The filing comes at a time when the jewellery sector, pounded earlier due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is betting on the wedding and festive season for a full-fledged revival.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan shares his insight on the proposed IPO done by one of the biggest gold retailers in the country.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:46 pm

