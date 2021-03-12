Easy Trip Planners likely to finalise share allocation next week, here's how to check it

live bse live

Online travel company Easy Trip Planners is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment in the coming week. The Rs 510-crore public issue got a strong response as it received 159.33 times more bids than the offer size.

The subscription data available on exchanges shows bids were received for 270.27 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.5 crore shares. The response indicates that all investors will not get shares in the allotment.

Easy Trip Planners offers a range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as value-added services like travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.

According to a CRISIL report, the company was the only profitable online travel agency in India during FY18-FY20, in terms of net profit margin.

Here is how to check the allotment status:

The IPO allotment status is expected to get finalised around March 16, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Investors can check the share allotment on the registrar's website in these easy steps.

a) Select Easy Trip Planners Limited from the dropdown;b) In case of the application number option, select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter Application Number,In case of DPID/client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID,In case of the permanent account number (PAN), enter the PAN

c) Type in Captcha and click on submit to know the allotment status.

The application status can also be checked on BSE website. Select issue type 'equity', select issue name as 'Easy Trip Planners LTD', enter application number and PAN and click on search to know whether shares have been allotted or not.

If the information provided by the investor is correct, then the screen will show the number of shares applied for and the numbers allotted to the investor.

After the allotment process, the funds will get unblocked from ASBA account around March 17 and allotted shares credited to the investor's demat account around March 18.

The trading in shares is expected to commence on April 1. In the grey market, Easy Trip Planners was trading at Rs 357-367 a share, a premium of 91-96 percent over the higher issue price band of Rs 187 a share, the IPO Watch data showed.