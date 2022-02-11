English
    Business in the Week Ahead (February 14-18, 2022)

    Next week, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Ambuja Cements and Nestlé India will release December 2021 quarter earnings. Inflation, US FOMC meeting minutes are the other data, events to track

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (February 14-18, 2022)

    The earnings season is winding down. Coal India, Eicher Motors, Ambuja Cements and Nestlé India are some of the few companies that are scheduled to release their earnings for the December 2021 quarter. AGS Transact Technologies, which recently listed, will also release its results. In the primary markets, Vedant Fashions, which operates the Manyavar brand of clothing, will list on the stock exchanges. Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) is moving ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) plans after the insurance regulator IRDAI cleared the draft papers. The IPO, purported...

