Business in the Week Ahead (February 14-18, 2022)

The earnings season is winding down. Coal India, Eicher Motors, Ambuja Cements and Nestlé India are some of the few companies that are scheduled to release their earnings for the December 2021 quarter. AGS Transact Technologies, which recently listed, will also release its results. In the primary markets, Vedant Fashions, which operates the Manyavar brand of clothing, will list on the stock exchanges. Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) is moving ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) plans after the insurance regulator IRDAI cleared the draft papers. The IPO, purported...