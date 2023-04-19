English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    INX media case: ED links Karti Chidambaram's four properties worth Rs 11.04 crore with INX Media money laundering case

    An ED press release on April 18, announced that four properties have been attached against three movable properties and one immovable property in Karnataka's Coorg district.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
    Karti Chidambaram

    Karti Chidambaram

    In connection with the INX Media money laundering case, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached four properties valued at Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Karti Chidambaram, according to a report by ANI.

    The ED commenced proceedings against Karti Chidambaram, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) and others under the PMLA.

    ECIRs were recorded for several offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, based on FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    According to the ED, illegal gratifications (proceeds of crime) were received both directly and indirectly from M/s INX Media Pvt Ltd, for which accused P Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval, via several shell companies controlled/beneficially owned/used by another accused Karti Chidambaram, according to the report.

    An entity from INX Media provided consultancy services to the accused, resulting in illegal gratification.

    "The total proceeds of crime laundered over a period of time is Rs 65.88 crore. The money was routed to overseas accounts and investment was made in various overseas properties and shares of companies through various shell companies directly or indirectly controlled by Karti Chidambaram and through his confidants," the agency stated.

    (With Inputs from ANI)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #INX Media #Karti Chidambaram
    first published: Apr 19, 2023 09:12 am