IndusInd Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 38% YoY to Rs. 1,344 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects IndusInd Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,344 crore up 38% year-on-year (down 1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,029 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,145 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

