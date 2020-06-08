App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 07:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank promoters to pick up additional shares from open market

The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. And IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of IndusInd Bank.

IndusInd Bank’s promoters plan to acquire additional shares of the bank from the open market, the lender informed the stock exchanges on June 7.

The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd.,  presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of the bank.

The promoters will now purchase additional shares from the open market within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap, the bank said citing the communication received from promoters.

Close
On June 5, IndusInd Bank shares closed at Rs 422.22 per share, up 1.84 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 07:11 am

tags #IndusInd Bank

