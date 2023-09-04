IndiGo's board approves creation of a venture capital arm to invest in aviation startups

Indigo

The board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, on September 4, approved the creation of a Venture Capital arm, which will focus on investing in early-stage companies operating in aviation, consumer-focused allied sectors such as travel & lifestyle, hospitality and transportation.

The company in a filing to the exchanges outlined that the Board of Directors has approved the incorporation of a Private Limited Company with an initial investment of Rs 30 crore.

The airline's board has approved the investment which will be setup in the Special Economic Zone at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, the airline said in an exchange filing with the stock exchanges.

Furthermore, the airline's board has also approved issuing corporate guarantees worth up to $996 million to secure the payment obligations of the aforesaid wholly-owned subsidiary.

Gaurav Negi, the airline's chief financial officer, had announced the creation of the arm while addressing a post-earnings conference call on August 2.

Negi had on August 2 said that IndiGo has applied for regulatory approval to start a venture capital arm of IndiGo to invest in travel-related businesses.

"We are looking to start a venture capital firm for investments into startups operating in aviation, consumer and allied sectors such as travel & lifestyle, hospitality, and transportation," Negi said.

He added that the venture capital firm will have an initial fund of Rs 7 crore.

As of 30 June, India’s largest airline had free cash amounting to Rs 15,691 crore, up 89 percent from the previous quarter.