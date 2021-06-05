IndiGo Q4 consolidated net loss expands to Rs 1,147 crore amid COVID-19 second wave
The domestic budget carrier's revenue from operations too dropped 25 percent to Rs 6,222 crore in the March quarter as Rs 8,299 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.
June 05, 2021 / 09:38 PM IST
Private budget carrier Interglobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) on June 5 announced that they registered a consolidated year-on-year net loss of Rs 1,147 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2020-21, which ended 31 March, 2021. The domestic budget carrier had posted a loss of Rs 8,70.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Apart from the consolidated loss, the aviation company's revenue from operations too dropped 25 percent to Rs 6,222 crore in the March quarter as Rs 8,299 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing.
"This has been a very difficult year with our revenues slumping hard due to covid, showing some signs of recovery during the period December to February and then slumping again with the second wave of the Covid," IndiGo CEO Ranojoy Dutta said.
Adding more, Dutta said that they have seen a sharp decline in revenues in March through May, and are encouraged by the modest revenue improvements starting last week of May and continuing through June.
"We see this pandemic as a period of great trial for both our shareholders and ouremployees. We are focusing all our efforts and all our energies to strengthen the foundations and the pillars of IndiGo so that we emerge from this trial significantly stronger structurally and even more customer responsive than ever before. While we have produced disappointing financial results this year, we have also positioned ourselves to be the best-in-classairline when the inevitable recovery finally arrives," Dutta added.
Among other details, IndiGo said that the January to March EBITDAR stands at Rs 6,48.3 crore with EBITDAR margin of 10.4 percent compared to EBITDAR of Rs 86.7 crore with EBITDAR margin of 1.0 percent for the same period last year (2019-20).