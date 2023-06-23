English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India, US resolve 6 of the seven WTO trade disputes: Piyush Goyal

    The US and India have had a number of disagreements on trade in recent years, including a dispute over steep steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the US in 2018.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    India and US

    India and the US resolved to strengthen trade ties.

    India and the US have resolved six of the total 7 disputes at the WTO bilaterally, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.

    The resolution comes amid PM Modi's ongoing State visit to the US where he had bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden. Both the countries inked pacts across defence, space, technology and resolved to strengthen trade ties.

    Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the resolution of the trade disputes could come as early as during Modi's US visit.

    The US and India have had a number of disagreements on trade in recent years, including a dispute over steep steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the US in 2018.

    India’s export subsidy programmes have also been a point of disagreement between the two trading partners. The US has alleged that these subsidies offer financial benefits to Indian exporters, allowing them to sell goods cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturers.

    Related stories

    Trade between the two countries has reached a record high and the US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner.

    According to the provisional data of the Commerce Ministry, bilateral trade between India and the US has increased by 7.65 percent to $128.55 billion in 2022-23 against $119.5 billion in 2021-22. It was $80.51 billion in 2020-21.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Joe Biden #PM Modi #Trade disputes
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 01:47 pm