India, US resolve 6 of the seven WTO trade disputes: Piyush Goyal

India and the US resolved to strengthen trade ties.

India and the US have resolved six of the total 7 disputes at the WTO bilaterally, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The resolution comes amid PM Modi's ongoing State visit to the US where he had bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden. Both the countries inked pacts across defence, space, technology and resolved to strengthen trade ties.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the resolution of the trade disputes could come as early as during Modi's US visit.

The US and India have had a number of disagreements on trade in recent years, including a dispute over steep steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the US in 2018.

India’s export subsidy programmes have also been a point of disagreement between the two trading partners. The US has alleged that these subsidies offer financial benefits to Indian exporters, allowing them to sell goods cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturers.

Trade between the two countries has reached a record high and the US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner.

According to the provisional data of the Commerce Ministry, bilateral trade between India and the US has increased by 7.65 percent to $128.55 billion in 2022-23 against $119.5 billion in 2021-22. It was $80.51 billion in 2020-21.