Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to be 2nd largest 5G market in 10 years, says Huawei

Huawei has tied up with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for 5G trials.

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei expects India to emerge as second-largest 5G market in 10 years, a senior company official said on February 24.

"We know India as an important emerging market. From the long-term perspective, India's 5G market will be huge and second only to China. This can be the long-term perspective of 10 years," James Wu, president, Southern-East Asia region at Huawei Technologies told reporters.

Global telecom industry body GSM Association has projected that there will be 1.4 billion 5G connections globally by 2025, accounting for about 15 percent of the total market. By this point, almost half of connections in the US will be 5G, 30 percent will be 5G in China, and 5 percent in India.

India will be the second-largest market from industry perspective, Wu said.

Huawei has tied up with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for 5G trials.

The Chinese telecom gear maker expressed willingness to set up 5G test lab in India as well.

"If the Government of India invites us for setting 5G test lab, we will welcome it," Wu said.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 06:30 pm

