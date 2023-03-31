India Post Payments Bank partners Airtel to launch banking services on WhatsApp

The newly launched IPPB WhatsApp Banking channel will enable IPPB customers to connect with the bank on WhatsApp and effortlessly avail a host of banking services, including doorstep service requests and locating the nearest Post Office. (Representative Image)

State-owned India Post Payments Bank has partnered with Bharti Airtel to launch banking services through WhatsApp for its customers here, a joint statement said on Friday.

The newly launched IPPB WhatsApp Banking channel will enable IPPB customers to connect with the bank on WhatsApp and effortlessly avail a host of banking services, including doorstep service requests and locating the nearest Post Office.

"We are delighted to work with Bharti Airtel as our partner in driving digital and financial inclusion in India. We believe that financial services driven by technology have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country," IPPB CGM and CSMO Gursharan Rai Bansal said.

IPPB has over 4.51 lakh accounts in Delhi.

Airtel-IPPB WhatsApp Banking solution is also working on building multi-language support, enabling added convenience to customers, especially to those in the rural parts of the country to access banking services in their preferred language.

IPPB and Airtel IQ are working towards further integrating a live interactive customer support agent in WhatsApp, which will enable customers to access round-the-clock support and get quick resolutions for their queries, the statement said.

"With the addition of WhatsApp messaging to the existing SMS and voice communication that we offer to India Post Payments Bank customers, we will further enable two-way communication between the bank and its customers.

"We are delighted to continue our association with IPPB to contribute significantly in making banking services more accessible to tier-2, 3 cities in the country," Airtel IQ, Business Head, Abhishek Biswal said.