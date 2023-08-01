India needs more than govt funding to become chipmaking hub: Chip War author Chris Miller

Professor Chris Miller, author of 'Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology'

Professor Chris Miller could well be called a modern Thucydides, the ancient Greek historian who wrote an account of the Peloponnesian War between Sparta and Athens.

If Thucydides showed that a war between rising and declining powers is inevitable, Miller has penned the most definitive account of how the semiconductor chip has become the biggest flashpoint between the United States and China today.

Chip War, published in October 2022, is an epic account of the decades-long battle to control microchip technology, which is indispensable to the modern world. Microchips are used in everything from missiles to microwaves, smartphones to the stock market.

As India, another rising power, hustles to place itself on the global map of semiconductor design and production, Moneycontrol interviewed Professor Miller to gain insights into how he views the country's chip ambitions, his thoughts on the strategy employed by India to move up the electronics value chain, and whether the West's substantial chip subsidies portend de-globalisation, among other topics.

Edited Excerpts:

Given that India has launched a $10 billion chip subsidy programme and only Micron has applied for a chip assembling and packaging facility, how hard is it for India to attract global chipmakers like Intel, Samsung, TSMC, and Micron to set up foundries in the country?

It is possible, but not easy. Every major economy is competing for their investment. These companies have extraordinarily complex requirements when it comes to workforce and infrastructure requirements. Most countries that have built major fabrication infrastructure — including Korea and Taiwan — have started with assembly and test work before moving on to fabrication. India's vast market makes it attractive but there is a lot of competition.

What does India need to do to be able to attract a serious and major global foundry?

Government funding and tax credits will certainly be necessary, but won't be sufficient. Fabs require very complex and specialised infrastructure, including large volumes of power and water. Operating them efficiently also requires a large number of specialised suppliers, for example for chemicals. Finally, companies need tax and regulatory policies that are as competitive as existing chipmaking hubs like Singapore.

For its outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant in India, Micron is set to get back 70 percent of its capex as cumulative subsidies from the Central as well as state governments. Some have criticised it as India getting a raw deal given that chip assembling isn't as high-tech as a fab. What is your take?

Most countries that have become major chip producers started in the assembly, test, and packaging business. It takes years to build up a fully-fledged supply chain. Focusing on assembly and test work in the initial stage is a logical approach.

Some have argued that the ecosystem of local vendors spurred by chip assembling plants could help towards making India an attractive destination for fabs. Is that something that other countries have been able to do historically?

Yes. That's the strategy that Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and China all pursued. The more OSAT capability and the more device assembly India has, the more the electronics ecosystem will get built out, increasing India's attractiveness for fabrication.

India's focus currently is on subsidies to make trailing edge chips (28 nm nodes and above), with the government saying that 55-60 percent of the semiconductor market is for trailing edge. Do you think this is a good strategy and the market share for trailing edge will hold steady over the next 10-15 years?

There is a lot of competition for trailing edge chips, especially given the vast subsidies China is pouring into the industry. The challenge will be to ensure Indian firms aren't overwhelmed by this Chinese competition.

An Indian subsidy programme for smartphone assembly has been able to attract the likes of Samsung and Apple supplier Foxconn to the country. Now, it has launched another subsidy programme for computing hardware like tablets and laptops. Is it more prudent for India to focus on the parts of the electronics supply chain where it can benefit from the West's China + 1 strategy?

India has a large domestic market, and local production requirements already provide a major incentive to manufacture components in India. However, multinationals' China +1 strategy is important too. Right now, manufacturers of phones and laptops are actively looking for alternatives to China. Alongside Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand, India is attracting a lot of interest.

However, there's serious competition among these countries, and India needs to offer better infrastructure and tax and regulatory treatment to attract a larger volume of assembly work.

Economist Raghuram Rajan has critiqued India's smartphone assembly subsidy programme, arguing that: the import value of phone components is much more than the value added in local assembling, which itself could be lower than the subsidy offered. Do you think it is prudent to look at immediate economic benefits in designing subsidy schemes to attract electronics and chip makers to the country?

These types of programmes need to be carefully constructed in order to work. It's true that assembly on its own is a relatively low-value add. If India can use assembly work to build its ecosystem and then attract more component manufacturing, this could upskill the entire Indian electronics ecosystem. A lot of component manufacturing is going to leave China over the next decade. The question is whether it goes to India or to Southeast Asia.

AI and quantum tech, both hinging on advanced semiconductors, are expected to contribute massively to the weapons of the future. Should developing countries like India be viewing the semiconductor supply chain through the lens of not just economic growth but also national sovereignty and defence?

Semiconductors certainly play a major role in advanced military equipment, and India must consider these dynamics. Yet, almost all chips that are produced — well over 90 percent — go to civilian devices. So, the dominant factor determining whether a country has a big chip industry is whether it can sell to the civilian market. Russia provides an example of a country that only has a defence market for semiconductors — and as a result, its chip industry is tiny and technologically far behind the cutting edge.

While Russia has restricted exports of neon and helium, China has done the same for gallium and germanium. Did the US fail to calculate these actions beforehand? How much will these restrictions impact the chip supply chain? Are these temporary positions that will get sorted out soon on the negotiation table or set to become a feature of the electronics supply chain?

No, these steps don't matter much because workarounds are easy to find. When Russia cut neon exports, other suppliers brought more neon online. China's gallium and germanium restrictions are likely to have a similarly small impact. China is the world's biggest producer of many of these minerals not because it has unique expertise or deposits, but rather because it has loose environmental rules and heavy government subsidies. If it cuts exports, costs increase somewhat, but raw materials are a tiny fraction of the price of a chip or the electronic device it goes in. So, this isn't a very effective tool for Beijing.

Amid the Ukraine war, India has been buying large amounts of crude oil from Russia, refining them into different petrochemicals and selling them to the West. (Apart from using cheap oil from Russia to ease domestic fuel costs). Do you think this strategy could be replicated for gases and chemicals required for chipmaking?

The challenge with chipmaking gases and chemicals is refining them to an extraordinary level of purity. Many countries have oil refineries but hardly any have plants for chipmaking chemicals. There is a major difference in terms of the expertise required.

Do you see the West's large chip subsidy programmes as a one-off effort to de-risk the chip supply chain or its first significant move away from globalisation? Is the philosophy of economic globalisation running out of steam and set for gradual decline?

No, deglobalisation is not a trend in the chip industry. The past several years have seen massive foreign investments by Taiwanese and South Korean chip firms in the US; major investments by US chip firms in Japan, Germany, and India; major investments by Taiwanese firms in the US; and by Dutch and American firms in Japan. The trend is rather of a removal of China from the cutting edge of the chip industry and a broader decline of foreign investment in China given Beijing's policy uncertainty as well as a desire for diversification.