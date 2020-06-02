App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flight resumption | No government nod yet, but airlines continue to accept bookings

All airlines, except Air India, are accepting bookings to destinations such as Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri may have indicated that international travel is still some time away, but that hasn’t stopped airlines from accepting bookings. 

A cursory look at the websites of airlines, including that of IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara, shows each of them is letting customers book tickets for international destinations. These destinations include Singapore, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 

National carrier Air India though is not accepting any bookings for international travel. 

Close

Bookings continue even though international flights have been banned since March after government order. 

related news

“They're deceiving the people,” a senior executive from the travel industry said of the airlines. “No one knows when flights will resume or what the schedule will be. Gullible people's money will be stuck in credit shells,” he added. 

Interestingly, industry executives said bookings for international travel have been open for some time including in May for travel in June. “It’s always been like that. When the lockdown was till May 31, international bookings were open from June 1, and previously also,” said a senior executive from an airline. 

An executive from another airline said tickets for cancelled international flights will be kept in credit shell, just like it was for the domestic services. 

Domestic flights had resumed on May 25, with one-third of the summer schedule. 

Ability to resume

Taking to social media platform Twitter on June 1, Puri had said ‘several factors’ need to be addressed before international operations resume. 

One factor, the Minister had pointed out was that domestic operations need to scale up to 50-60 percent of their usual schedule. This is crucial as domestic flights are needed to feed passengers in airports situated in bigger cities, from where most of the international flights take off. 

“Within India, most international flights operate from the metros where travellers arrive from neighbouring cities & states. Our metro cities were under various degrees of lockdown which are beginning to be lifted. Some of them are still allowing only limited flights to operate,” Puri said. 

Also, as the minister pointed out, many international destinations are not allowing incoming passenger traffic, except for their own citizens or diplomats.

Interestingly, many of the international destinations to which airlines accept bookings, are yet to open up. Singapore, for instance, has said it will start by allowing transit flights at its Changi airport in June. Singapore Airlines has talked about reinstating flights to select destinations in June and July. No firm dates are available yet. 

Likewise, airlines are accepting bookings for Bangkok, starting June 30. But the local government had extended the ban on incoming international flights till the end of June. It is yet to give a date for re-opening its airports for international travellers. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #India International flights resumption

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.